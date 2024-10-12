Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Sells 48,176 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,179,412.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $4,194,768.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

