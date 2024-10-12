Insider Buying: WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA) Insider Purchases A$193,091.78 in Stock

WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Pardey bought 1,379,227 shares of WIA Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$193,091.78 ($130,467.42).
Andrew Pardey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Andrew Pardey bought 2,210,445 shares of WIA Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$243,148.95 ($164,289.83).
