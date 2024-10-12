Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Purchases 123,689.00 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero bought 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.82 per share, for a total transaction of 123,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately 80,625.88. The trade was a -200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXDT opened at 6.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.84. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 4.67 and a 52 week high of 9.23.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after buying an additional 146,102 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 177,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 357,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 50,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.