Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Purchases 123,689.00 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero bought 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.82 per share, for a total transaction of 123,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately 80,625.88. The trade was a -200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NXDT opened at 6.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.84. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 4.67 and a 52 week high of 9.23.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.