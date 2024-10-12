Insider Buying: CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL) Insider Buys £49,999.95 in Stock

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) insider Tommy McKeith acquired 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.95 ($65,436.40).

Shares of LON:CTL opened at GBX 11.65 ($0.15) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.91 million, a P/E ratio of -291.25 and a beta of -0.79. CleanTech Lithium Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.35 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 47 ($0.62).

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

