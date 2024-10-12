Insider Buying: CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL) Insider Buys £49,999.95 in Stock

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) insider Tommy McKeith acquired 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.95 ($65,436.40).
CleanTech Lithium Price Performance
Shares of LON:CTL opened at GBX 11.65 ($0.15) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.91 million, a P/E ratio of -291.25 and a beta of -0.79. CleanTech Lithium Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.35 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 47 ($0.62).
CleanTech Lithium Company Profile
