Insider Buying: Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Acquires £5,805.28 in Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) insider Geraint Jones purchased 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,791 ($36.53) per share, for a total transaction of £5,805.28 ($7,597.54).

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,739 ($35.85) on Friday. Admiral Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,397 ($31.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,143 ($41.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,823.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,729.38. The company has a market cap of £8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,090.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.18.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a GBX 71 ($0.93) dividend. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $52.00. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,641.22%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

