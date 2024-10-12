INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €22.05 ($24.23) and last traded at €22.05 ($24.23). 7,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.15 ($24.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

