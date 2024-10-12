Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,249 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $258,957,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,599,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNOW opened at $124.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average is $134.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,998,330.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,511,651.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,049,994 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

