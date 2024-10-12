Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $13,762,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $402.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $403.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.10.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

