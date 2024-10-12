Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 4,081 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 351,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

