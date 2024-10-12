Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 426,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,929,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.25.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

