Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 386.19 ($5.05) and traded as high as GBX 393.88 ($5.15). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 390 ($5.10), with a volume of 607,185 shares changing hands.

Impax Environmental Markets Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 386.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 390.54. The stock has a market cap of £995.05 million, a PE ratio of -9,850.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Impax Environmental Markets Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12,500.00%.

Insider Activity

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 392 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £3,920 ($5,130.22). Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

