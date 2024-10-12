Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 8,485.7% in September

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 8,485.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,596,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ilustrato Pictures International Stock Down 14.7 %
OTCMKTS ILUS opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
About Ilustrato Pictures International
