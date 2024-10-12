iExec RLC One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.51 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002347 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $107.34 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.4714939 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $2,378,060.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

