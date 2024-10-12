ICON (ICX) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, ICON has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $145.61 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,037,955,864 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,008,846 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,037,825,987.1857979 with 1,022,996,200.790901 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14215861 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $2,041,333.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

