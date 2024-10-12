i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Trading Down 2% – Time to Sell?

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 367,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 859,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IAU shares. National Bank Financial lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on i-80 Gold from C$4.10 to C$3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded i-80 Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.79.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 162.25%. The company had revenue of C$9.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.0264607 EPS for the current year.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

