Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.15 and traded as low as C$43.94. Hydro One shares last traded at C$44.10, with a volume of 835,345 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on H. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 1.9902525 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 67.38%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

