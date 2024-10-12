Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Major Shareholder Sells $546,750.00 in Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 806,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,156,217.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

HURC opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Free Report ) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.33% of Hurco Companies worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

