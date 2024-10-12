Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $258.08, but opened at $249.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries shares last traded at $253.16, with a volume of 41,784 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,769,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 950.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $1,821,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.