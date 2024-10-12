Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.67. Approximately 298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

Humankind US Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $148.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63.

Humankind US Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th.

About Humankind US Stock ETF

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

