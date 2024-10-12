Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Humana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Humana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.33.

NYSE HUM opened at $258.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.20. Humana has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after buying an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Humana by 16.1% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,640,000 after acquiring an additional 321,233 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Humana by 118.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

