Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $449.41, but opened at $436.50. Hubbell shares last traded at $439.41, with a volume of 60,349 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.13.

Hubbell Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,571,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 54,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

