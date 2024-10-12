HSBC Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $270.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $265.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research lowered American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.96.

NYSE:AXP opened at $276.16 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $277.11. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 73,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

