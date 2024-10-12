Host Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 16,361 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,357% compared to the typical daily volume of 666 put options.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

