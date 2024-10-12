Host Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 16,361 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,357% compared to the typical daily volume of 666 put options.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %
Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 74.77%.
Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.