Hoese & Co LLP Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hoese & Co LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $492.59 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $471.66 and a 200 day moving average of $462.79.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

