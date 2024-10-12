HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.76 and last traded at C$3.77. Approximately 1,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 24,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.72. The firm has a market cap of C$119.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.44.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25). HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of C$19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.25 million. Research analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.