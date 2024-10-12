Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HTCMY remained flat at $48.60 on Friday. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.