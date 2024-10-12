Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hippo from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

HIPO opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. Hippo has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 57.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.61) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $198,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 548,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,873,156.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $54,693.42. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 104,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,527.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $198,327.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 548,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,873,156.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,627 shares of company stock valued at $278,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hippo during the second quarter worth $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hippo during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hippo by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

