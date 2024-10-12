Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.4% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,253,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,514,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.35.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $484.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.27 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $480.34 and its 200 day moving average is $434.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

