Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

