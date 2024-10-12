HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $57.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DINO. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,633,000 after purchasing an additional 696,031 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 58.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HF Sinclair by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,665,000 after purchasing an additional 399,988 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after buying an additional 997,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,502,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,131,000 after buying an additional 199,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

