Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $576,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67,425 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,835,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,008,000 after purchasing an additional 136,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 277.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after buying an additional 1,246,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hexcel by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,829,000 after buying an additional 103,679 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hexcel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,318,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,056,000 after buying an additional 82,473 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

