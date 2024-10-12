Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 105.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,326,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

