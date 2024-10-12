Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $47,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Paychex by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,263,000 after purchasing an additional 579,136 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $23,330,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,199.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,199.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $3,674,284.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,020.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,630. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $138.89 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 83.94%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

