Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $32,000 Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 134.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,678,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NatWest Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,048,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,615,000 after buying an additional 205,439 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in NatWest Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,623,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NatWest Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,402,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after buying an additional 765,671 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 627,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NWG opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.1543 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NWG. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

