Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 714.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 98,285 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.