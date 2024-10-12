Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,129 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,079,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,346,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,707 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,866,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,684,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.