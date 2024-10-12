Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 82.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,184.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 3.4 %

MTB opened at $185.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $185.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.