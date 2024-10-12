Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at Scotiabank

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s current price.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hess from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.92.

Get Hess alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HES

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $139.79 on Thursday. Hess has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average of $145.85.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,903,793,000 after buying an additional 294,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Hess by 4.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,098,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,194,619,000 after acquiring an additional 340,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hess by 34.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,291,000 after acquiring an additional 726,631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hess by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,691,000 after purchasing an additional 150,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hess by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,359,000 after purchasing an additional 181,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.