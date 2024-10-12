HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:HTCR)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of HeartCore Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Shah forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HeartCore Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HeartCore Enterprises’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 104.23% and a negative net margin of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million.

Shares of HTCR stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. HeartCore Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.86%.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

