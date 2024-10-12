Head-To-Head Survey: Vale (NYSE:VALE) vs. Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) and Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Vale”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.84 0.47 Vale $41.78 billion 1.19 $7.98 billion $2.26 4.90

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 4 3 1 2.63 Vale 1 3 7 0 2.55

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Vale, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus price target of $7.05, indicating a potential upside of 92.10%. Vale has a consensus price target of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 45.91%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Vale.

Risk & Volatility

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.25% -0.20% Vale 23.07% 22.23% 9.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Energy Transition Materials segment produces and extracts nickel used to produce stainless steel, electric vehicles, and metal alloys; and its by-products, such as gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, platinum, and others, as well as copper used in the construction sector to produce pipes and electrical wires. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.