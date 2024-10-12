Head-To-Head Contrast: DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) & Vale (NYSE:VALE)

DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) and Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DeFi Technologies and Vale”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeFi Technologies $7.67 million 81.23 -$15.03 million $0.13 15.90 Vale $42.06 billion 1.18 $7.98 billion $1.81 6.12

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than DeFi Technologies. Vale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeFi Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

21.9% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DeFi Technologies and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeFi Technologies N/A 232.34% 12.17% Vale 23.07% 22.23% 9.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for DeFi Technologies and Vale, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeFi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vale 1 3 7 0 2.55

Vale has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 45.91%. Given Vale’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than DeFi Technologies.

Summary

Vale beats DeFi Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies in early-stage ventures. Further, it offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vale

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Energy Transition Materials segment produces and extracts nickel used to produce stainless steel, electric vehicles, and metal alloys; and its by-products, such as gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, platinum, and others, as well as copper used in the construction sector to produce pipes and electrical wires. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

