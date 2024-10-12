Head-To-Head Contrast: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) & Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bank of Marin Bancorp and Berkshire Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $144.48 million 2.46 $19.90 million ($0.81) -26.93 Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Berkshire Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Berkshire Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp -9.09% 3.25% 0.37% Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Berkshire Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant and payroll services; commercial equipment leasing program; payment solutions; treasury management services; credit cards; and mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, wire transfer, and image lockbox services. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, financial planning, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

