HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 4,930 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,272,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $37,365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,033,000 after purchasing an additional 764,778 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,192,000 after purchasing an additional 762,655 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,368,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD remained flat at $44.43 during trading on Friday. 765,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

