HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,402,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,138,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.77.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LMT traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $604.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,277. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $611.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $572.03 and a 200 day moving average of $504.82.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

