HCR Wealth Advisors Has $381,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after buying an additional 212,725 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 86,639 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 665,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $71.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,546. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

