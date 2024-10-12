HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.48 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.56.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE CAT traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $402.02. 2,110,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $403.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.42. The company has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.