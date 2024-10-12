HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 116 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $722.79. 2,299,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $686.60 and its 200-day moving average is $651.18. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $736.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.79.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

