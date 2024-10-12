HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 292,782 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 142,697 shares.The stock last traded at $97.92 and had previously closed at $97.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCI. StockNews.com cut shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on HCI Group from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $939,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in HCI Group by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 153.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 271.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

