HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $22.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $25.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $365.65.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $394.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.49. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $409.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 199,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,922,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

