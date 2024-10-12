HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 144.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $233.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 511.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

